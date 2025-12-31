KP govt accelerates low cost housing projects :Dr Amjid

PESHAWAR, Dec 31 (APP):Minister for Housing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Amjad Ali Khan said that work is underway on several low cost housing schemes across different districts of the province under the ongoing housing initiatives.

He said that in Jalozai, Nowshera 116 flats have been allotted with a total cost of PKR 336 million, while in Phase Five, Hayatabad, Peshawar, 140 flats have been allotted for PKR 1.7 billion.

The minister added that 96 flats in Civil Quarters, Peshawar, have been completed with a total cost of PKR 886 million.

He further stated that in Surizai Housing Scheme Peshawar, 80 houses out of a total of 16000 units have been reserved for the minority community.

Dr Amjad Ali Khan said that under the Bani Gul Housing Scheme, 7817 plots will be offered through installment facilities and computerized balloting.

He said that infrastructure development work is in progress on 682 plots in the Dingram Housing Scheme, Swat.

The minister also said that under the first phase of the Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme, 120 beneficiaries are being provided interest-free loans and each applicant is being given PKR 1.5 million.