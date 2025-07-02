KP Governor Kundi meets PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, JUL 2 /DNA/ – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on 2 July, 2025; Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan, State and Frontier Regions Engineer Ameer Maqam, Federal Minister for Public Affairs Unit Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Advisor to the PM on Political Affairs Rana Sana Ullah, Minister of State for Power Abdul Rehman Kanju and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Talha Barki are also present.
