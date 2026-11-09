KP governor condoles death of Sardar Sibtain Khan’s brother

LAHORE, Nov 09 (DNA):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday visited the residence of former Punjab Assembly speaker Sardar Sibtain Khan in Lahore Cantt to offer condolences over the death of his brother, Sardar Ahmed Hayat Khan, also known as Hasnain Khan.

The governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and expressed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and strength for the family to bear the loss, saying he shared their grief in this difficult time.