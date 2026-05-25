KP Governor, CM meet Prince Rahim

Bureau Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday met visiting Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V at the Lower Chitral Airport, where the latter assured him of investment in the province.

Prince Rahim arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a week-long visit — his first to the country since being named the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community last year.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Chitral, CM Afridi said he had made the visit to welcome Prince Rahim on his arrival.

“During the meeting with Prince Rahim Aga Khan, discussions were held on the province’s potential as well as the government’s initiatives and goals,” the chief minister said, while lauding the services of the Aga Khan Foundation.

“‘We also discussed the establishment of an Aga Khan University and hospital in Peshawar,” CM Afridi added. “Prince Rahim Aga Khan assured investment in the province.”

At the Lower Chitral Airport, the chief minister was received by local leaders and government officials. He added that he would attend a reception ceremony held in honour of Prince Rahim.

The Ismaili spiritual leader reached Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, where he urged followers to strengthen unity, pursue education and remain steadfast in faith.

Addressing a large gathering of community members in the Passu area of Hunza on Friday, Prince Rahim emphasised the importance of harmony within families and society, stating that strong and united families form the foundation of a prosperous and happy community.

“When families and communities remain united, they become stronger and happier — and the Imam will also be happy,” he told the gathering.

Upon his arrival at Nur Khan Air Base on Wednesday, Prince Rahim was received by President Asif Ali Zardari. He was presented with a guard of honour at Aiwan-i-Sadr, where he stood alongside the president as the national anthem was played.

He reaffirmed the Aga Khan Development Network’s (AKDN) commitment to supporting humanitarian and development efforts in Pakistan during a meeting with the president.