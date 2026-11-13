KP disaster authority strengthens emergency response system, briefs adviser

PESHAWAR, Nov 13 (DNA):The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has strengthened its emergency response mechanism through modern monitoring systems, digital technology, early warning systems and improved disaster preparedness across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The authority informed Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations and Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Samar Bilour during her visit to the PDMA provincial headquarters on Friday.

During the visit, she reviewed the modern monitoring system at the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) and received a briefing on real-time data, digital dashboards and emergency response mechanisms.

The officials informed her that the PDMA remained active across all districts to deal with natural disasters and ensure an immediate response to emergencies. Its toll-free helpline 1700 operates round the clock to provide public information, guidance and address complaints.

The authority has also identified 185 safe camp sites across the province to protect people during emergencies. Essential relief supplies have been stored at the Humanitarian Response Facility in Jalozai to meet emergency requirements.

Bilour also received a detailed briefing on the digital compensation system, financial assistance for disaster-affected people, relief operations and rehabilitation projects.

The officials highlighted the introduction of modern technology and early warning systems to ensure timely identification of natural hazards and an effective response.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilour said Pakistan’s Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) Framework was the first of its kind in South Asia.

She said the Prime Minister had presented the framework as a national document at COP29, adding that it strengthened gender-sensitive disaster preparedness and protection of women, children and other vulnerable groups during emergencies.

The adviser appreciated the PDMA’s overall performance, institutional initiatives and public service activities.

She said modern systems, effective planning and coordination among relevant institutions were essential to dealing with natural disasters efficiently.

Bilour assured the authority of all possible support to further strengthen its capacity and effectiveness and appreciated the professional efforts and public service contributions of its officers and staff.