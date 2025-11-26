KP CM resolves to protect KP rights

PESHAWAR, Nov 26 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi here on Wednesday chaired an important consultative meeting prepare for the National Finance Commission (NFC) meeting.

According to the spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s House, the chief minister was given a comprehensive briefing regarding the NFC.

The meeting was attended by Advisor on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary of Finance and other concerned officials. The province’s financial and constitutional rights related to the NFC were discussed in detail.

The CM reaffirmed the resolve to continue vigorous efforts at all levels to safeguard the rights of the province and its people. It was decided that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s interests would be strongly and effectively defended in the NFC meeting.