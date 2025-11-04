KP CM orders zero-tolerance action against illegal logging, timber mafia

PESHAWAR, NOV 04 (APP/DNA): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi on Tuesday directed strict action against illegal tree cutting across the province, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards those involved in deforestation and timber smuggling.

The CM issued these directives while chairing an important meeting of the Department of Climate Change, Forests, and Wildlife, which reviewed measures for the protection of forests and wildlife in the province.

During the meeting, Sohail Afridi said that forests are a national trust and their exploitation will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He ordered that criminal cases be registered against individuals found involved in illegal tree cutting.

He also instructed authorities to launch a comprehensive crackdown against those engaged in illegal hunting and wildlife trafficking, directing that all offenders be arrested and dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

The CM further stated that the provincial government is committed to ensuring wildlife protection in line with international standards, and that stringent legal reforms and enhanced penalties will be introduced to curb the exploitation of natural resources.

Afridi also directed all relevant departments to identify gaps in existing laws and submit new proposals to make legislation for the protection of forests and wildlife more effective.