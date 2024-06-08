Saturday, June 8, 2024
KP CM Gandapur vows to ‘hang’ violators of Constitution

| June 8, 2024
Ali Amin Gandapur

Toning up his rhetoric against the Centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s firebrand Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur pledged on Saturday to “hang” those who have violated the country’s Constitution.

“[I] swear to God, you will not be able to live in Pakistan, let alone Islamabad,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Swat.

“The constitution of Pakistan was violated. Those who break the constitution will be hanged,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed chief minister roared.

