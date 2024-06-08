KP CM Gandapur vows to ‘hang’ violators of Constitution
Toning up his rhetoric against the Centre, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s firebrand Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur pledged on Saturday to “hang” those who have violated the country’s Constitution.
“[I] swear to God, you will not be able to live in Pakistan, let alone Islamabad,” he said while addressing a public gathering in Swat.
“The constitution of Pakistan was violated. Those who break the constitution will be hanged,” the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed chief minister roared.
