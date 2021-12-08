Korean embassy, University of Peshawar organize seminar

Peshawar, DEC 8 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the University of Peshawar jointly organized a seminar on the Current Situation in Afghanistan and the Regional Plans for Peace-building on the 8th of December at the University of Peshawar Campus.

The panel of speakers comprised of notable former military officials and academics such as Lt.Gen (R) AsadDurrani, Brig (R) Mehmood Shah, Dr. Sumeira Iqbal of National Defense University, Prof. Zahid Anwar and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idreess of University of Peshawar.

The Ambassador recalled the recent visit of Ramiz Alakbarov, the Deputy Special Representative, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Afghanistan to Islamabad where he briefed that as per the UN’s calculations, $8 billion are required to fund the essential services and commodities in Afghanistan in order to avert another crises and further instability. The Ambassador added that the Republic of Korea is cognizant of the crises in Afghanistan and is supporting the Afghan people through funding various agencies of the United Nations. He further appreciated the role Pakistan was undertaking with Afghanistan’s neighbors.

The panelists were of the common view that right now the biggest challenge that Afghanistan faces is humanitarian in nature and that all nations must put asides their political expectations from Afghanistan and save the Afghan people.

More than 200 Masters and PhD students attended the seminar and held interactive discussions over lunch with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea H.E. Suh Sangpyo and the panelists.