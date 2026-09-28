Korean ambassador calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28: Han Sungho, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Supreme Court Monday. The meeting was attended by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and senior official of the Government of Pakistan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan and Republic of Korea explore enhanced institutional collaboration in judicial automation Welcoming the Ambassador, the Chief Justice of Pakistan referred to the 20th Conference of Chief Justices of Asia and the Pacific held in Seoul, where Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb represented the Supreme Court of Pakistan and held discussions with Justice Noh Gyeong Pil, Minister of National Court Administration of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Korea, on judicial administration, digital transformation and institutional capacity building.

Acknowledging the Supreme Court of the Republic of Korea’s considerable experience in judicial automation and technology-enabled court administration, the Chief Justice noted that closer institutional engagement could further support Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in automation and digital integration.

Both sides discussed the proposed Memorandum of Understanding between the judiciaries of Pakistan and the Republic of Korea, which is expected to be signed during the forthcoming visit of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to Seoul, and expressed hope that it would provide a structured framework for sustained cooperation, mutual learning and exchange of experience, particularly in judicial automation, digital transformation and technology-enabled justice delivery.

His Excellency appreciated the reform initiatives of Pakistan’s judiciary and expressed support for further strengthening judicial cooperation between the two countries. The meeting concluded in a cordial atmosphere, and souvenirs were exchanged as a gesture of goodwill.