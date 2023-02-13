Korea, Pakistan sign MoU

ISLAMABAD, FEB 13 /DNA/ – In HRD Korea, 2023.2.8. At 16:00, in the presence of Ambassador SuhSang pyo of the Korean Embassy in Pakistan at the OEC Office, in order to support the prompt administrative processing of the Employment Permit System (E9) project, which is being pursued under the MOU between the Republic of Korea and Pakistan, A donation ceremony was held to donate 5 units of computer equipment (scanners) that can be used in various ways, such as passport scanning, to the sending country (OEC) free of charge, and opinions were exchanged on pending issues of the Employment Permit System (E9) project between the two countries.

The Ambassador of Korea (H.E. Suh Sang pyo) appreciated that Pakistani workers are getting more jobs in Korea under the Employment Permit System (E9), and also said he would cooperate to further expand the EPS project in the future.

Meanwhile, in 2022, about 2,000 Pakistani workers found employment in Korea through the Employment Permit System (E9). DNA