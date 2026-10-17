Korea, Pakistan discuss expanding disaster management cooperation

ISLAMABAD, OCT 17 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea HAN Sungho, accompanied by Defence Attaché Colonel KIM Jinwoo, visited the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in disaster management and prevention.

During the visit, the delegation received a briefing on NDMA’s disaster management system and its key roles, and examined Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and response systems and related capabilities.

Both sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in disaster management, including sharing experiences and technologies to effectively respond to various disaster risks such as natural disasters caused by climate change. They also discussed broadening cooperation through education and training programs.

The visit was described as an opportunity to learn about Pakistan’s disaster preparedness and response system and related capabilities, and to explore avenues for further strengthening cooperation in the field, including training and capacity-building.

The two sides agreed to continue working together to enhance their joint response to disaster risks.