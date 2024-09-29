KKAWF, Serena Hotels unite for 8th edition of “Save Tomorrow” Run & Walk

ISLAMABAD, 29 Sept (DNA) – Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) and Serena Hotels successfully hosted the 8th edition of the “Save Tomorrow” Run & Walk, highlighting their shared commitment to addressing the issue of drug abuse in society. The event, held at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park) in Islamabad, drew over 500 participants, representing students, teachers, diplomats, families, differently-abled persons, all eager to highlight the perils of drug overdose, raise awareness about prevention and remember those who have lost their lives to this menace. The event was also supported by the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Capital Development Authority, US Educational Foundation Pakistan and FM 89 amongst others.

Divided into four categories—16 and below, 16+, 60+, and Differently abled Persons—participants showcased their dedication to raising awareness and combating the widespread threat of drug addiction in Pakistan.

Save Tomorrow 8 featured a series of activities including walk and run competitions, open mic tributes, and a flash mob, The event began with the Police Band performing the national anthem, followed by speeches that emphasized the importance of community-driven initiatives. Cristina Von Sperling Afridi, Chairperson of KKAWF, spoke passionately about the urgent need to protect Pakistan’s youth from the scourge of drug abuse, highlighting the urgency of Prevention education.With 150 million youth under age 30 in Pakistan, and an estimated 8.9 million people in Pakistan (2015) on drugs, recent successful busts by the Anti-Narcotics Force on drug peddlers supplying to students,the need has become paramountfor delivering effective prevention programs, she said.

Diplomats, also addressed the gathering, commending the efforts of the organizers and participants for taking a stand against this global issue.

Prizes were distributed to winners in each category, honoring their commitment and participation in the cause.

The 8th edition of the “Save Tomorrow” Run & Walk highlights the power of collaboration in the fight against drug addiction. Serena Hotels and KKAWF remain dedicated to organizing initiatives that inspire action, foster community engagement, and bring lasting change. Together, we can build a healthier, drug-free society.

Previously KKAWF together with Serena Hotels has organized on IOAD national team matches of sports including cycling, football, rugby, volleyball, basketball and run and walk in collaboration with Federal Sports Board at Islamabad Sports Complex. It sees Sports as very important to keep youth away from drugs.