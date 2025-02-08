KKAWF, Embassy of France & Serena Hotels partner to set new standards to combat Korang river water pollution

ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 /DNA/ – The Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation in partnership with the Embassy of France, Serena Hotels and United States Educational Foundation is set to hold its fifth edition of its annual environmental awareness event, Keep Korang Clean Plus 2025 This flagship event is part of KKAWF’s ongoing efforts to take action to stop the hazardous quality of water from Korang river to flow into the Rawal Dam, the source of drinking water for residents of Rawalpindi/Islamabad.

KKAWF strongly advocates for sustainable solutions with the Ministry of Climate Change, the Worldwide Fund for Nature WWF and CDA to protect Rawal Lake from contamination. The foundation urges environmental organizations and authorities to install Trash Barriers at strategic points along the Korang River to prevent waste and pollutants from entering the lake. Given that thousands of households along the river in Bhara Kahu contribute to its pollution, installing these barriers is crucial for ensuring cleaner drinking water for millions of people in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The event will bring together over 300 students, boy scouts, girl guides, teachers, as well as diplomats, UN agencies, officials from the Government and Corporate entities, environmental advocates, media, influencers and community members for a collaborative cleanup activity. It will be a unique opportunity to witness youth-led environmental advocacy and interact with participants committed to safeguarding our natural resources.

This year will include innovative activities for youth including a river clean-up operation, environmental awareness – to educate youth about their role in sustainable practices and opportunities for students to showcase their creativity through poems, songs, and essays highlighting the significance of environmental protection. Student teams will compete to see who collects the most waste along a designated 500-meter stretch of the Korang River. All participating students and schools will receive certificates, and winners will receive prizes and medals.

The gathering will be addressed by Senior Officials from Embassy of France, Cristina Afridi, Chairperson KKAWF, Officials from Ministry of Climate Change and Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Frederico Silva along with other special guests at the event.

Everyone’s presence is crucial to work together to protect our environment, inspire positive change, and empower the youth to take on leadership roles in advocating for environmental sustainability particularly the critical issue of water pollution.

KKAWF, launched in 2015 is commemorating its first decade of empowering youth to help them realise their full potential of a healthy & productive life. It regularly engages with young people under its five pillars of Drug Awareness, Environmental awareness, Sports, Arts & Culture, and Civic Sense. These healthy diversions are lacking for young people in our country and can be very relevant and necessary to drug prevention and . building a brighter future. It now has a Lahore chapter with presence in Islamabad/Rawalpindi areas, KP and Gilgit Baltistan.