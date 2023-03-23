Kingdom stood by Pakistan through thick and thin: Saudi envoy

DNA

ISLAMABAD, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki,

reviewing the historic relations between two brotherly countries, said

the Kingdom had always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin since

its independence in 1947.

Addressing an event, organized by the embassy’s media bureau, the other

day, to confer awards to winners who participated in a short video

competition on Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations, he said Saudi Arabia

paid special attention to its relations with Islamic countries,

particularly Pakistan as it was one of the most important Islamic

countries for the Kingdom.

The Saudi envoy said, “The relationship between two countries is based

on sincerity, brotherhood and pure love for each other.”

He, eulogizing Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Alotaibi and his team for

organizing such an informative activity on behalf of the royal embassy,

felicitated the winners of competition and expressed the hope that it

would further boost their confidence and help them in their future

endeavors.

During his welcome address, Dr. Naif Alotaibi said this healthy

competition was organized to celebrate 70-year bilateral relations

between the two countries as in March, 1953 the Governor General of

Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad during his first official visit to Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia held an exclusive meeting with King Shah Abdul Aziz bin

Abdur Rehman Al-Saud.

Briefing the audience, he informed that the royal embassy received 114

videotapes on Pak-Saudi relations which had always been a fascinating

chapter in the diplomatic history of two countries.

He said the videos were of good quality and content adding that out of

the total, ten documentaries were selected for the prizes.

The first prize holder got $2,000 while those who stood second and third

were given $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, he said adding that the

remaining seven video clip makers received $500 each, however, other

contestants were awarded vouchers of SAR 2,000 and free visas to perform

Umrah.

It is worth mentioning here that a silent video enthralled the audience

very much as the story was a mouth-piece of overseas Pakistanis who were

not only earning bread and butter for their families but also adding a

huge foreign exchange in the national kitty.

It showed that after the death of a Pakistani laborer, how the Saudi

government supported his family and translated his daughter’s dream into

reality of becoming a doctor in the life.