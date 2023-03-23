Kingdom stood by Pakistan through thick and thin: Saudi envoy
DNA
ISLAMABAD, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki,
reviewing the historic relations between two brotherly countries, said
the Kingdom had always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin since
its independence in 1947.
Addressing an event, organized by the embassy’s media bureau, the other
day, to confer awards to winners who participated in a short video
competition on Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations, he said Saudi Arabia
paid special attention to its relations with Islamic countries,
particularly Pakistan as it was one of the most important Islamic
countries for the Kingdom.
The Saudi envoy said, “The relationship between two countries is based
on sincerity, brotherhood and pure love for each other.”
He, eulogizing Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Alotaibi and his team for
organizing such an informative activity on behalf of the royal embassy,
felicitated the winners of competition and expressed the hope that it
would further boost their confidence and help them in their future
endeavors.
During his welcome address, Dr. Naif Alotaibi said this healthy
competition was organized to celebrate 70-year bilateral relations
between the two countries as in March, 1953 the Governor General of
Pakistan Ghulam Muhammad during his first official visit to Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia held an exclusive meeting with King Shah Abdul Aziz bin
Abdur Rehman Al-Saud.
Briefing the audience, he informed that the royal embassy received 114
videotapes on Pak-Saudi relations which had always been a fascinating
chapter in the diplomatic history of two countries.
He said the videos were of good quality and content adding that out of
the total, ten documentaries were selected for the prizes.
The first prize holder got $2,000 while those who stood second and third
were given $1,500 and $1,000, respectively, he said adding that the
remaining seven video clip makers received $500 each, however, other
contestants were awarded vouchers of SAR 2,000 and free visas to perform
Umrah.
It is worth mentioning here that a silent video enthralled the audience
very much as the story was a mouth-piece of overseas Pakistanis who were
not only earning bread and butter for their families but also adding a
huge foreign exchange in the national kitty.
It showed that after the death of a Pakistani laborer, how the Saudi
government supported his family and translated his daughter’s dream into
reality of becoming a doctor in the life.
