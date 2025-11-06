King to Start Visit to Japan on Saturday, First Stop on Asian Working Tour

AMMAN, NOV 6 (DNA):His Majesty King Abdullah II is scheduled to begin a working visit to Japan on Saturday, the first stop on an Asian working tour that includes Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

The Royal tour aims to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and these countries and enhance partnerships, particularly in the economic and investment sectors.

In Tokyo, the King will meet with Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, and Japanese ministers and officials.

His Majesty is also due to meet with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Japan External Trade Organisation, and Japanese companies.

In Hanoi, the King will hold talks with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and a number of senior officials.

His Majesty is also scheduled to attend part of the Vietnam-Jordan Business Forum, with the participation of private sector representatives of both countries, and a dialogue session to explore establishing a partnership in the textile sector.

In Singapore, His Majesty will meet with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In Jakarta, the King is due to hold talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, and meet with representatives of the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara Indonesia.

His Majesty will conclude his tour in Pakistan after meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jordan is scheduled to sign cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with Japan, Indonesia, and Pakistan on the sidelines of His Majesty’s meetings during the working tour.