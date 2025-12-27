‘King of reconciliation’: Bilawal says only Zardari can end political polarisation in country

ISLAMABAD, DEC 27: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has stressed the need for reconciliation to steer the country out of political and economic crises, saying President Asif Ali Zardari is the only leader capable of bringing an end to political polarisation in the country.

“There is one person who can take Pakistan out of political polarisation — the king of reconciliation — and that person is Asif Ali Zardari,” the scion of Bhutto family said while addressing a public gathering held to commemorate the 18th death anniversary of slain leader Benazir Bhutto in Gari Khuda Baksh.

During the address, he pointed out that political polarisation was damaging democracy, the economy and national security. “If Pakistan is to be pulled out of the political crisis, it will automatically help the country emerge from the economic crisis as well,” he said.

He emphasised that solutions to the country’s challenges lay in political engagement rather than confrontation. “If we want to resolve our problems, political forces will have to find a political way forward,” he said, urging opposition parties to practice responsible politics and calling on ruling parties to act in line with national interests.

Recalling past events, Bilawal said that after the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, the entire country was engulfed in turmoil and slogans of “Pakistan na khappay” were being raised.

“It was Asif Ali Zardari who saved the federation by raising the slogan of ‘Pakistan khappay’ and also removed a dictator,” he added.

Referring to Benazir Bhutto’s legacy, Bilawal said his mother had consistently rejected the politics of revenge and extremism, even in the most difficult moments. “Bibi never demanded revenge. Her final message was reconciliation,” he said, noting that her last book was also written around the theme of political harmony.

The PPP chairman warned that political extremism had once again begun to take root in the country, urging all sides to stop attacking state institutions. “Abusing institutions and incidents like May 9 do not fall within the boundaries of democratic politics,” he said.

He was referring to the events took place following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in May 2023, which included attacks on military installations and government buildings.

Touching on regional security, Bilawal hailed Pakistan’s armed forces for what he described as a decisive response to Indian aggression earlier this year. “In May, our armed forces defeated India. This victory was not just Pakistan’s — it was the victory of the entire nation,” he said, also praising the Pakistan Air Force for its role.

He noted India was still struggling to accept the defeat, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “disappeared from the global stage” following the confrontation. “Even hearing the name of our Field Marshal [Asim Munir] makes Modi hide,” he remarked.

Bilawal also credited President Zardari with strengthening Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China, saying he laid the foundation of CPEC and facilitated defence cooperation that enhanced Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities.

On constitutional matters, the PPP chairman defended the 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a victory for the people and saying it fulfilled the vision of both Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He said the party rejected controversial amendments but supported those aligned with national interest and its manifesto, including the establishment of a constitutional court.

‘Greater provincial autonomy’

Addressing economic governance, Bilawal reiterated the PPP’s longstanding demand for greater provincial autonomy, arguing that provinces should be given more responsibility instead of having powers taken away.

“We can collect more taxes than the FBR [Federal Board of Revenue] if provinces are empowered,” he said, adding that taxation reforms should be undertaken in coordination with the provinces.

He also called for the devolution of power over electricity distribution companies such as Sepco, Hesco and Fesco, saying provincial governments were better placed to manage them efficiently.

While acknowledging that inflation remained a major concern for the public, Bilawal said the rate of inflation had declined compared to the previous PTI government, though he conceded that people had yet to feel the impact. “The public asks us: if the economy is improving, why don’t we feel it?” he said.

Highlighting the PPP-led Sindh government’s initiatives, Bilawal said free and quality healthcare was being provided across the province, including at NICVD for cardiac treatment and Gambat for kidney and liver diseases. “Not only Sindh, but people from other provinces also receive free treatment at our hospitals,” he added.

He said the Sindh government was constructing two million homes for flood victims and had granted ownership rights to affected women. He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for announcing an agricultural emergency on the PPP’s recommendation, saying farmers had received relief following the move.

Bilawal concluded by urging both the government and the opposition to act responsibly and prioritise national interest over political point-scoring. “The federation survives when politics is based on reconciliation, not revenge,” he said.

‘Pakistan to respond decisively to aggression’

Addressing the public gathering, President Zardari warned India that Pakistan would respond decisively to any act of aggression. “India may be a bigger power, but it does not possess the courage that Pakistan has,” he said.

He said Modi had now realised that Pakistan was fully capable of defending itself. “India should be thankful that we showed restraint; otherwise, many more of their aircraft could have been brought down,” he remarked.

The president said anyone casting an “evil eye” on Pakistan should remember that “Zardari is sitting here,” adding that the PPP and its workers remained ready to defend the country at all costs.

He added that India lacked the resolve shown by Pakistan’s president, prime minister and army chief during moments of crisis. “We could have shot down more jets, but we exercised restraint,” he reiterated.

Warning against future hostilities, Zardari said Pakistan remained fully prepared if war was imposed again. “India could not stand on its feet even for four days,” he said, referring to the recent conflict.

He recalled being advised by his military secretary to move to a bunker after the outbreak of war. “I told him we fight and die in the open — we are ready,” Zardari said.