King Mohammed VI consults parties on Moroccan Sahara autonomy proposal

RABAT, NOV 11 /DNA/ – On the Order of King Mohammed V, a meeting chaired by His Majesty the King’s Advisors, Mr. Taib Fassi Fihri, Mr. Omar Azziman and Mr. Fouad Ali El Himma, took place this Monday, November 10, 2025, at the Royal Cabinet, with the heads of the national parties represented in both Houses of Parliament, in the presence of the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad.

This meeting was dedicated, in accordance with the Very High Instructions of the King, to updating and formulating in detail the autonomy initiative, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, in execution of the Royal Decision contained in the Speech addressed by the Sovereign to His loyal people on October 31, following the adoption of Security Council Resolution 2797.

This meeting is part of His Majesty the King’s, constant commitment to implementing a participatory approach and broad consultation whenever the country’s major issues are at stake.

In this regard, His Majesty the King’s Advisors informed the leaders of the political parties present of the Sovereign’s desire to consult them on this crucial issue which concerns all Moroccans, while inviting them to submit visions and proposals from their organizations regarding the updating and detailed formulation of the autonomy initiative.

During this meeting, the leaders of the political parties welcomed the positive developments in the issue of the Moroccan Sahara and expressed their pride in the Royal Decision to involve national political bodies, the various institutions and vital forces of the nation in the development of an integrated, updated and detailed vision of the autonomy initiative in the Moroccan Sahara, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, capable of guaranteeing the return of our brothers from the Tindouf camps, to reunite with their families, build their future and contribute to the management of their local affairs, within the fold of a united Morocco, as His Majesty the King emphasized in His recent Speech.

They also expressed their unwavering commitment, under the wise leadership of His Majesty the King, and their full support for the initiatives and tireless efforts that the Sovereign has consistently undertaken to defend our country’s legitimate rights and consolidate Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara. These efforts culminated in the adoption of the recent Security Council resolution, which recognizes the Moroccan autonomy initiative as a realistic and achievable solution, within the framework of the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity, and as the basis for negotiations to reach a definitive settlement of this regional conflict.

In response to this generous Royal Invitation, the leaders of the political parties affirmed their commitment to submit memoranda on this subject to His Majesty the King as soon as possible.