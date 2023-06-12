Killer of innocent person convicted

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (JUNE-12) – Additional Session Judge Attock Mr. Asad Ali has convicted for life imprisonment along with fine of five lacs to a killer of innocent person in Police Station Hazro. The accused Mohammad Usman son of Mohammad Akhtar of village Shahder was arrested by the Hazro Police on the charges of murder of person in 2022.

He was prosecuted by the Police before the court of Additional District Session Attock with cogent evidences. The learned court awarded life imprisonment with fine of rupees five lacs after detailed final arguments of prosecution and defense counsel.