Khwaja Fareed UEIT, University of Tasmania, Australia sign MoU

DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 – The Vice Chancellor Khwaja Fareed Univerity of Engineering and Information Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Suleman Tahir inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Tasmania, Australia in order to develop and enhance academic and research collaboration.

According to an MoU, both universities shall take joint education, cultural, research activities; exchange of faculty members for research, lectures, discussions; exchange of advanced graduate and professional students for collaborative or independent research; joint PhD Supervision Program, Jointly Awarded PhD Program, Dual PhD and Dual Master of Science Program; Participation in seminars and academic meetings; exchange of academic materials, publications, and other information; special short-term academic programs, and honorary appointments of key personnel involved in joint research programs and any other areas of cooperation to be mutually agreed upon by the parties.

The Vice Chancellor said that the students and faculty exchange program as discussed in this MoU would bring fruitful outcomes by developing international linkage between Khwaja Fareed University and Tasmania University. He further said the KFUEIT would be flourishing an atmosphere of conducting joint cultural and research activities.