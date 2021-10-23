Khursheed Shah released from Sukkur jail after 25 months
SUKKUR, Oct 23 (DNA): Days after Supreme Court of Pakistan granted bail
to Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case, the Pakistan Peoples’
Party (PPP) senior leader has been released from Sukkur jail after 25
months detention from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The PPP stalwart was released after an accountability court verified the
Supreme Court’s order for his bail.
The Supreme Court of Pakistan accepted the PPP leader’s bail in the
assets beyond sources of income case a day ago and directed him to
submit bonds worth Rs10 million as the surety. Giving the bail, Justice
Umar Atta Bandial also directed the NAB to continue its investigations
in the case but could not keep him in jail permanently.
Shah’s son had submitted bail bonds worth Rs10 million against his
father s bail.
The PPP leader, his two sons and wives are among 18 indicted in Rs1.24
billion assets beyond means NAB reference.
Shah spent over two years in detention after being arrested by the
National Accountability Bureau’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.
Earlier, Accountability Court Sukkur on Saturday issued release order of
Syed Khursheed Shah. Khursheed Shah, who was brought to the court was
sent back to the jail. His counsels and son went to the Central Jail
Sukkur along with his release order.
On his release from Central Jail Sukkur, the die-hard workers of the PPP
and local leaders warmly welcomed Khursheed Shah and took him to his
residence in a convoy. The charged workers of PPP showered rose petals
on the former opposition leader in the National Assembly and chanted
slogans in favour of the party leadership.
It may be recalled that Khurshid Shah was in jail for more than 25
months in assets in excess of his income. He was arrested by National
Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2019 from Islamabad.
The NAB had alleged that the petitioner’s properties that were purchased
by him in the year 2005, 2008 to 2019 in his name and in the names of
his heirs and benamidars during such period, were beyond his sources of
income. DNA
