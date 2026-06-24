Khurram Shehzad says Iran–U.S. talks cement Pakistan’s status

ISLAMABAD, 24 JUN (DNA) — Advisor to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said on Wednesday that the Iran–U.S. talks under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding reflect Pakistan’s leadership role in promoting regional peace, reviving global peace efforts, strengthening trade ties, encouraging investment, supporting economic expansion, improve fiscal discipline for long-term national and regional gains.

While speaking exclusively to private news channel , he praised Pakistan’s foreign policy for its active role in reviving global peace and advancing diplomatic engagement across regions. He said Pakistan is moving forward with a clear focus on attracting investment, ensuring stability, promoting sustainable growth, and presenting a balanced budget this year as part of its broader economic strategy.

He noted that these achievements reflect the remarkable joint efforts of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, which have produced fruitful results in strengthening the country’s global standing. He added that Pakistan’s strong relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, the United States, Turkey, Qatar, and China are paving the way for expanded international investment opportunities, enhanced exports, and long-term economic cooperation.

He appreciated Iran’s constructive role and expressed optimism that successful outcomes from the ongoing talks would further deepen bilateral relations between the two countries. He added that enhanced engagement with Iran would create additional opportunities for trade and exports, strengthen economic cooperation, and support long-term growth and mutual prosperity in the region.

budget this year, noting that the tax burden has been reduced, reflecting relief-oriented fiscal measures. The advisor added that the budget is aimed at supporting economic stability, encouraging growth, and improving overall financial balance while easing pressure on the public.

He concluded that Pakistan is on the right track, showing progress on both international and domestic fronts through strengthened relations with neighboring countries and growing global recognition. Khurram added that Pakistan’s improving diplomatic engagement and economic direction are being acknowledged and appreciated by multiple countries, reflecting its rising profile and constructive global role. — DNA