Khidmat Markaz F-6 offers round-the-clock police services to citizens

ISLAMABAD, May 31: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Khidmat Markaz F-6 is providing round-the-clock police services to citizens, ensuring fast, transparent and citizen-friendly facilitation under one roof.

An official told APP on Sunday that the Khidmat Markaz remained open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, enabling residents to access a wide range of police services at their convenience.

The official said citizens could avail facilities including police character certificates, general police verification, tenant registration, domestic employee registration, lost document reports, vehicle verification and other public service-related documentation.

According to the official, the centre has been equipped with modern facilities and a streamlined service delivery system aimed at minimizing delays and enhancing public convenience.

The official said Islamabad Police was committed to improving service delivery through technology-driven and citizen-centric initiatives.

Citizens were encouraged to visit Khidmat Markaz F-6 for police-related services and assistance, while Islamabad Police continues efforts to ensure transparent, efficient and people-friendly policing across the federal capital.