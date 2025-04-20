Khazar Farhadov praises PIA for strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties

LAHORE, APR 20 /DNA/ – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) marked another milestone in its operational expansion with the inauguration of its new direct flight service from Lahore to Baku.

The inaugural flight, PK159, was celebrated in a ceremony chaired by the Minister of Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and graced by the presence of Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan.

The event was also attended by Acting Secretary Defence, Maj. Gen. Amer Ashfaq Kayani, Deputy Director General of Pakistan Aeronautical Authority (PAA), Mr. Sumair Saeed, and senior officials from PIA’s management.

The ceremony highlighted the growing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan and underscored PIA’s commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.