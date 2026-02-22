Sunday, February 22, 2026
Khawaja Junaid appointed Head Coach of Pakistan Hockey Team

| February 22, 2026
ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 /DNA/ – In a major reshuffle, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed Olympian Khawaja Junaid as the new head coach of the senior national hockey team.

According to official sources, the new management setup has been finalized. Khawaja Junaid has been summoned to Islamabad, where the formal announcement will be made.

Sources confirm that former international player Aafir Yaqoob will serve as the assistant coach, while Sultan Ashraf has been assigned the role of video analyst. Meanwhile, Farooq Atiq Khan will take over the responsibilities of team manager.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation’s Interim President, Mohi-ud-Din Wani, will address a press conference in Islamabad tomorrow to officially unveil the new coaching staff and management.

