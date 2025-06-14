Khawaja Asif urges OIC session for joint strategy against Israel

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 (DNA): Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday called on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to hold an emergency meeting to develop a joint strategy in response to Israel’s ongoing aggression.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister condemned Israel’s brutal actions, especially its military aggression against Iran.

He called it a serious threat to regional and global peace. “Palestinian children are being killed, yet there are more protests in non-Muslim countries than in Muslim nations,” he remarked with regret.

He said Iran is not just a neighbour but a brotherly country with deep-rooted ties with Pakistan.

He warned that if the Muslim world doesn’t act together, every country will eventually become a target. “The way Israel has targeted Yemen, Iran, and Palestine shows a larger plan. Most Muslim nations are already facing security risks. Strong leadership is needed now,” he said.

Khawja Asif said, “Israel has innocent blood on its hands. Pakistan stands firmly with Iran and will continue to support it on international forums,” he said.

The minister referred to India’s recent aggression, saying it had faced consequences. “India’s false pride has been broken, and their leadership is now embarrassed at home. This was only possible due to our strong military and the unity of our people,” he said.

He praised the armed forces and the people for standing firm in the face of threats. “We proved to the world that Pakistan is not weak — not yesterday, not today,” he declared. He said enemies tried to weaken Pakistan, but their plans failed.

He highlighted how the world was closely watching Pakistan’s coastal borders during recent tensions, and how Pakistan’s armed forces defended the nation bravely. “Our navy’s response forced the enemy to retreat,” he said.

The defence minister said that while Pakistan’s military strength is commendable, the economy must also be strong.

He praised Pakistan’s youth, especially cyber experts, for delivering a strong blow to India during a recent cyber conflict. “Our young people shut down lights in stadiums, disrupted IPL matches, and even affected dams. Their skills surprised the world,” he said.

He added that the recent military operation Bunyanum Marsoos was a turning point, both strategically and for national morale. He said Pakistan’s response to Indian attacks was firm and timely. “We struck back with full force,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also spoke about Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Our soldiers and civilians have lost lives in attacks, especially in Balochistan. Groups like the TTP and BLA are fighting India’s war on our soil,” he claimed.

He strongly condemned anyone who supports these militants. “Such people are not Pakistanis. They are enemies of the country,” he said.

He insisted that while political problems should be solved through dialogue, foreign interference, especially from India, must not be taken lightly. “Pakistan’s unity — from Balochistan to Punjab — is our top priority,” he added.

The defence minister said politics should be based on ideology, not individuals. “No person is bigger than the country. Leaders come and go, but the nation and its values remain,” he said.

He criticized those who reduce politics to personal legacy. “Political parties that are built on ideas survive even after their leaders are gone,” he said. He gave examples of political martyrs in Pakistan whose parties lived on because of their beliefs, not their names.

He praised the role of Pakistani youth in the fight against terrorism. “Nations are built through the sacrifices of martyrs, not by worshipping individuals,” he said. The strength of a country, he said, comes from unity, not division.

Turning to the economy, Khawaja Asif said Pakistan suffers huge losses due to tax evasion, especially in sectors like tobacco, real estate, steel, and tyres. “We lose around Rs 300 billion annually in tobacco taxes alone,” he said.

He acknowledged that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made some improvements, but much more needs to be done. “If we can just improve our tax collection by 50%, we wouldn’t need foreign loans,” he noted.

He demanded accountability and urged the finance ministry and FBR to brief the parliament on the people behind large-scale tax evasion.

“We need honesty in governance. Only then can we provide real relief to the people,” he said.

He gave the example of how public shops in Punjab are rented for very low rates, while private shops in the same area earn ten times more. “This has continued for decades without accountability,” he pointed out.

He called for a national campaign to end corruption, particularly in sectors dominated by a few corrupt families.

Khawaja Asif praised Finance Minister, calling him a professional and experienced person. He credited him for bringing back international trust in Pakistan’s economy.

He shared encouraging economic data: GDP growth improved from -0.2% to +2.7%, inflation dropped to 4.6%, and the current account posted a $1.2 billion surplus. Foreign investment rose by 20%.

He admitted that the public may still be feeling economic pressure but said positive changes are happening. “The business community is showing more confidence, and the stock market recently hit a historic 125,000-point high,” he said.

He criticized those who now attack the government’s economic policy but had once urged the IMF not to support Pakistan. “These people tried to sabotage our economy,” he said.

“Pakistan is not about any one person. It is a mission, a belief, and a shared history,” he added. He urged political leaders to rise above personal ambitions and serve the nation with sincerity.=DNA

Muslim nations must unite against israeli aggression: MPs

ISLAMABAD, JUN 14 (DNA): Members of Parliament have called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to stop the Israeli war in Gaza and now in Iran.

They said that the attack by Israel on Iran is an open terrorist act.

They said that it is the need of the hour that all Muslim states should show their unity against Israeli aggression.

MNA Qasim Noon said that Pakistan will play its role in the peace and development of this region.

He said that some external elements wanted to disturb the peaceful environment of this region.

MNA Zartaj Gul urged that the International community should play its vital role to stop Israel from aggression against Muslim countries.

She said that Israel violated international law by attacking Iran; Iran has the right to defend itself, and the Muslim world should stand together.=DNA