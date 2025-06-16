Khawaja Asif urges global community to confront Israel’s nuclear threat

ISLAMABAD, JUN 16: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif warned the international community about Israel’s nuclear capability, saying the country is not bound by any global nuclear framework and poses a serious threat to regional and global peace.

In a strongly worded statement, Mr Asif said that the world should be “wary and apprehensive” of Israel’s nuclear arsenal, as Tel Aviv remains outside all international nuclear non-proliferation regimes.

“Israel is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), nor does it follow any binding arrangement or international nuclear discipline,” the defence minister said. “The Western world must be concerned about the conflicts being generated by Israel. This will engulf the entire region and potentially beyond.”

He contrasted Israel’s policy with that of Pakistan, stressing that Islamabad adheres to all international nuclear conventions and uses its nuclear capability solely for deterrence and national defence.

“Pakistan is a signatory to all international nuclear agreements. Our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people and to defend the country against hostile designs of our enemies,” he said. “We do not pursue hegemonic policies against our neighbours, unlike what is being amply demonstrated by Israel these days.”

Khawaja Asif also criticised the West for continuing to back what he termed a “rogue state,” cautioning that this support may have catastrophic implications for the wider region.

“Patronising the rogue state of Israel could have disastrous consequences,” he warned. “The world must wake up to the gravity of this threat.”

The defence minister’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, as the Israel-Gaza conflict continues to escalate with rising civilian casualties and increasing fears of a broader regional war.

While Israel has never officially acknowledged possessing nuclear weapons, it is widely believed to have a substantial and sophisticated nuclear arsenal, estimated by independent experts to include around 80 to 90 warheads. Unlike countries such as Iran, Israel is not a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Additional Protocol or the NPT, allowing it to operate its nuclear facilities without international inspections.

Pakistan’s top defence official reiterated that Islamabad’s nuclear doctrine remains rooted in minimum credible deterrence and is guided by the principles of restraint and responsibility.