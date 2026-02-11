Khawaja Asif terms opposition leader’s remarks on army “highly irresponsible”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (DNA): Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that the opposition leader’s remarks in the National Assembly the other day regarding the Pakistan Army were “highly irresponsible,” as such statements undermined a national institution that has rendered immense sacrifices for the country.

Addressing the National Assembly, he said, “Political differences are natural in a democracy. We may disagree on policies and ideologies, but targeting a national institution in this manner is inappropriate.”

He said that the Pakistan Army represented the entire federation and all provinces and highlighted their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, particularly over the past several years as thousands of officers and soldiers had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty.

He explained that 3,141 officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom from 2021 to February 2026 in the ongoing war against terrorism.

The minister strongly rejected claims that the Army represents any single province or region, terming it a “federal force” with personnel from across the country, including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and minority communities.

“The composition of the Pakistan Army reflects the entire federation. It is a truly national institution,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said the record should clearly reflect that the Pakistan Army is a national institution with participation from all federating units and religious minorities.

He urged political leaders to refrain from statements that could hurt national sentiments, particularly amid ongoing security challenges. “Differences of opinion are everyone’s right, but national emotions and institutions should not be targeted,” he said.

Khawaja Asif said members of Parliament take an oath to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity but added that politicians often operate in “grey areas” shaped by political convenience.

He contrasted this with the armed forces, saying that soldiers who take an oath upon joining the military never change their commitment. “Many politicians switch parties multiple times in their careers. But those who embraced martyrdom never changed their oath. They laid down their lives to honour it,” he said.

He reiterated that the Pakistan Army is a federal force representing all federating units, with citizens from across the country making sacrifices to defend the homeland.