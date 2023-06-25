Khawaja Asif opposes Senate chairman perks bill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (DNA): In the midst of a severe economic crisis

gripping the country, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday strongly

opposed the proposed Senate chairman perks bill, urging his fellow

parliamentarians to stand against it, citing the economic realities

facing the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

leader has asked his fellow parliamentarians to stand against it, citing

the impoverished state of the country’s finances.

On June 19, the Senate unanimously but hurriedly passed a bill “The

Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) Act, 2023” , which

makes the Senate chairmen, whether serving or retired, one of the most

privileged persons in Pakistan.

All the political parties, including PMLN, PPP, PTI, JUIF and other PDM

parties, supported these private bills, which were passed in an apparent

behind-the-scene understanding of all the concerned at a time when the

country is facing a serious financial crisis.

Khawaja Asif clarified that Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), who

in the last few days had left to perform Hajj, would bear their

expenditures themselves. “Not a single of them will perform Hajj on

state expenses,” he told the House.

The minister made an earnest request to all lawmakers to refrain from

availing unnecessary protocol, as it creates further divisions between

the lawmakers and the masses they represent.