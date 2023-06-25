Khawaja Asif opposes Senate chairman perks bill
ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (DNA): In the midst of a severe economic crisis
gripping the country, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday strongly
opposed the proposed Senate chairman perks bill, urging his fellow
parliamentarians to stand against it, citing the economic realities
facing the country.
Speaking in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz
leader has asked his fellow parliamentarians to stand against it, citing
the impoverished state of the country’s finances.
On June 19, the Senate unanimously but hurriedly passed a bill “The
Chairman Senate (Salaries, Allowance and Privileges) Act, 2023” , which
makes the Senate chairmen, whether serving or retired, one of the most
privileged persons in Pakistan.
All the political parties, including PMLN, PPP, PTI, JUIF and other PDM
parties, supported these private bills, which were passed in an apparent
behind-the-scene understanding of all the concerned at a time when the
country is facing a serious financial crisis.
Khawaja Asif clarified that Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), who
in the last few days had left to perform Hajj, would bear their
expenditures themselves. “Not a single of them will perform Hajj on
state expenses,” he told the House.
The minister made an earnest request to all lawmakers to refrain from
availing unnecessary protocol, as it creates further divisions between
the lawmakers and the masses they represent.
Related News
Khawaja Asif opposes Senate chairman perks bill
ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (DNA): In the midst of a severe economic crisisgripping the country, DefenseRead More
PAFLA hosts ‘Future of Work’ conference in Karachi
PAFLA hosts ‘Future of Work’ conference in Karachi Karachi, JUN 25 /DNA/ – The PakistanRead More
Comments are Closed