Khaqan Khawaja welcomes new members from Attock, Mianwali

Special Reporter

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, head of the Pakistan Awami Quwat Party and Chairman of Rawal General & Dental Hospital and Rawal Foundation, stated, “We don’t just make promises; we take action. People from across Pakistan are joining our party, which proves that the political parties ruling for years have failed to solve the public’s issues as they truly should have.”

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of party office-bearers, local leaders, and workers at his office, as well as on the occasion of social leader Dr. Malik Yasin from Attock joining the party. During the event, prominent lawyer Usama Hussain Joyia from Mianwali, Chaudhry Zafar from Pind Begwal, renowned international cricketer Masood Anwar, and a group of journalists from the Financial Times—including Dr. Majeed and Naseem Hassan—met with him. A delegation of residents from UC-62 Khanna Dak also met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Awami Quwat Party, during which he assured them that their water supply issue would be resolved.

In his interaction with these various delegations, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, Chairman of the Pakistan Awami Quwat Party, emphasized that resolving grassroots issues is the core manifesto of the party. He noted that individuals joining the party from Attock, Mianwali, and other districts are the party’s valuable assets. He added that a comprehensive policy will be rolled out across various regions of Pakistan to further strengthen the party’s foundational structure—a policy that will empower the common man, listen to their grievances, and build a better future for coming generations, all driven by the Pakistan Awami Quwat Party.

On this occasion, Dr. Malik Yasin, the political leader from Attock who joined the party, said, “Even without being in power, I have seen the Pakistan Awami Quat Party deliver on its role, work, and the promises outlined in its manifesto. Seeing this, I chose to join. I fully align with the Chairman’s narrative and look forward to strengthening my political career through this platform.”

Prominent lawyer Usama Hussain Joyia from Mianwali added, “We will strengthen the roots of the Pakistan Awami Quwat Party in Mianwali. The educated class is joining this party in large numbers, which clearly demonstrates that the public genuinely desires change at the grassroots level.”