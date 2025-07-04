Khankendi Summit: Mirziyoyev, PM Sharif review bilateral roadmap progress

KHANKENDI, JUL 4 /DNA/ – On the margins of Economic Cooperation Organization summit in the city of Khankendi, a meeting took place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.

Topical issues of further expanding and strengthening of Uzbek-Pakistani relations of strategic partnership based on the adopted “road map”.

The active contacts at various levels have been noted with satisfaction. The volumes of trade turnover, number of joint enterprises and direct flight are increasing. Trade houses are created in Karachi and Lahore.

Special attention has been paid to the acceleration of cooperation projects and programs in trade and economic, investment, transport and communication spheres, including promotion of Trans-Afghan railroad construction.

The importance of productive organization of the planned meeting of the Intergovernmental commission and business-forum this year, was noted.

The Leaders of Uzbekistan and Pakistan also exchanged views on international and regional agenda.