Khalid Magsi calls for stronger regional scientific cooperation at ECOSF Board meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi on Wednesday underscored the need to strengthen regional scientific cooperation among the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states.

Chairing the sixth Meeting of the Board of Trustees of the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) here, the minister termed science, technology and innovation as essential pillars for sustainable development and economic prosperity

Welcoming the delegates attending in person and virtually, he said that it was an honour for Pakistan to host the meeting.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the ECOSF as an effective regional platform for scientific research, innovation, knowledge exchange and capacity building.

The meeting was attended by Iran’s Minister for Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simayi Saraf, Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Shahid Iqbal Baloch, ECO Secretary General Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, ECOSF President Professor Syed Kamal Tayebi, Executive Director Ghulam Muhammad Memon, senior government officials and distinguished delegates from ECO member states.

Addressing the participants, Magsi said the meeting reflected the shared commitment of ECO member countries to further strengthen regional scientific collaboration and promote science, technology and innovation as key drivers of sustainable development and economic growth.

He said the ECO region possessed immense potential due to its youthful population, abundant natural resources, strong academic traditions and rapidly growing technological capabilities. However, he noted that common challenges, including climate change, water and food security, energy transition, public health, the digital divide and youth unemployment, required collective regional action rather than isolated national efforts.

The minister stressed that investment in scientific research, STEM education, innovation ecosystems and emerging technologies was indispensable for enhancing regional economic competitiveness, industrial development and long-term prosperity.

He appreciated the ECOSF’s contributions to capacity building, STEM education, scientific networking, technical advisory services and regional partnerships.

He also paid tribute to the Foundation’s leadership and Secretariat for pursuing its objectives despite financial and institutional challenges. Iran’s Minister for Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simayi Saraf also highlighted the importance of enhancing scientific cooperation among ECO member states.

He said collaboration in science, technology and innovation would play a vital role in achieving sustainable development and shared prosperity across the region. Reaffirming Iran’s full support for the ECO Science Foundation, the Iranian minister said his country would play its part in addressing the Foundation’s financial challenges and work with other member states to strengthen the institution and ensure its financial sustainability.

Magsi urged all ECO member states to expedite the ratification of the ECOSF Charter and its Additional Protocol. He also called on the countries that had ratified the Charter to ensure timely financial contributions to safeguard the Foundation’s long-term sustainability and enable it to continue implementing impactful regional programmes in science, technology and innovation.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment as the host country of the ECO Science Foundation, the minister urged the Foundation to design result-oriented and demand-driven programmes aligned with the needs of member states to further advance regional scientific cooperation.

Magsi expressed confidence that a stronger and more vibrant ECOSF would play a pivotal role in promoting scientific collaboration, innovation and sustainable economic development across the ECO region.

He wished the meeting every success and expressed hope that its outcomes would further strengthen the Foundation as a dynamic and effective institution serving all member states.