Kh Asif testifies PTI govt ousted through conspiracy: Raoof

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that Defence Minister Khwaja Asif not only testified Imran Khan-led well-performing government was ousted through a conspiracy but even claimed that the efforts to remove him as early as 2019.



PTI CIS reacted to Khwaja Asif’s confession on a TV talk show about removal of Imran Khan’s government through conspiracy and said: “Not only that the conspiracy to remove Imran Khan’s government is a reality; it had started unfurling as early as 2019.”



He said: “This is claimed by none other than the government’s very own defence minister.”