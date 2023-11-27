Key Meetings Scheduled: PM Kakar’s diplomatic visit to Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, NOV 27 /DNA/ – Following his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will embark on a bilateral visit to the State of Kuwait on 28-29 November 2023.

During the visit, the Prime Minster will meet Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of State of Kuwait and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al Ahmed AL Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait.

The visit will include signing of various MoUs in the field of Manpower, Information Technology, Mineral exploration and Food Security, Energy and Defence.

Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy deep rooted and historical ties spanning over six decades. The year 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.