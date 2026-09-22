Kenya, Pakistan to strengthen cultural ties through landmark wildlife photographic exhibition

ISLAMABAD, SEP 22 /DNA/ – In a significant celebration of cross-continental friendship and environmental appreciation, the High Commissioner of Kenya and Chief Patron of the Pak-Africa Council, Amb. Hamid Asghar, will co-host a prestigious Kenya-Pakistan Nature and Wildlife Photographic Exhibition.

Themed “Landscapes & Wildlife: Beyond Borders,” the two-day exhibition is scheduled to take place on October 11, 2026, at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Mezzanine Floor, Exhibition Hall 6.

The exhibition will be formally inaugurated by the Minister for Culture, as announced on September 11. The inaugural ceremony will bring together diplomats, government officials, art enthusiasts, conservationists, and members of the civil society.

The High Commissioner of Kenya also expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, noting that it provides a unique platform to highlight Kenya’s renowned biodiversity and rich natural heritage to the people of Pakistan, while also celebrating Pakistan’s own spectacular landscapes and wildlife.

The exhibition is expected to feature a curated collection of stunning photographs capturing the raw beauty of savannas, mountains, and diverse ecosystems from both Kenya and Pakistan. It aims to foster a deeper appreciation for conservation efforts and promote people-to-people connections through the shared language of visual art.

The Pak-Africa Council continues to play a pivotal role in bridging cultural and economic gaps between Pakistan and African nations, with this exhibition serving as another milestone in its ongoing efforts to promote mutual understanding and collaboration.