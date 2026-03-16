Kelab STMI, PERWAKILAN host Bubur Lambuk event

ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, Kelab STMI, together with PERWAKILAN Islamabad, organized a “Bubur Lambuk” event to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. The programme was held to foster a sense of unity and togetherness among Home-Based Staff (HBS) and Locally Recruited Staff (LRS), while also embracing the spirit of giving during this blessed month.

Bubur lambuk is a flavourful rice porridge traditionally prepared and shared during Ramadan. The event aimed to highlight Malaysia’s rich food culture and strengthen the bond among staff members at the Malaysian High Commission.

At the end of the programme, His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, personally distributed the specially cooked bubur lambuk to the HBS and LRS, as well as to members of the diplomatic community in the diplomatic enclave. The food-sharing activity symbolized goodwill and friendship, reflecting the important values of unity, hospitality, and cultural sharing.