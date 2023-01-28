Keel laying ceremony of gun boat for Pakistan navy held at Karachi shipyard

KARACHI, JAN 28 /DNA/ – Pakistan achieved another mega milestone in indigenous ships development project; wherein, the Keel Laying Ceremony of first indigenously designed Gun Boat held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW). Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest expressed that it is a matter of great pride to witness development of first indigenously designed Gun Boat for Pakistan Navy. He appraised that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving Geo-strategic situation in the region and will continue to enhance naval potential to remain combat ready to counter any nefarious designs. Chief Guest praised the joint efforts and performance of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard for achieving historical milestone in indigenously designing the gun boat and reaffirmed PN resolve in mastering shipbuilding in Pakistan. Earlier during the welcome address, the MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by Government and Pakistan Navy in pursuing self-reliance in defence shipbuilding industry. He also appraised the audience on various ongoing projects at KS&EW. The indigenously designed Gun Boat will be equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors.===========