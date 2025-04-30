KCFR hosts Russian CG for a Talk on the “End of World War II and the Post-War World Order”

Nazir Siyal / DNA

KARACHI: The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) hosted His Excellency Andrey Viktorovich Fedorov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Karachi, for a thought-provoking session on the theme “End of World War II and the Post-War World Order.” The event took place at Avari Towers and was attended by a large and diverse audience comprising diplomats, scholars, students, media personnel, and members of the business and strategic community.

Ms Nadira Panjwani, Chairperson of KCFR, in her welcome remarks, appreciated the Russian Federation’s consistent diplomatic engagement with Pakistan and underscored the importance of platforms like KCFR in fostering dialogue and deeper understanding between nations. She also touched upon current global challenges and drew comparisons between past and present geopolitical dynamics.

In his keynote address, Consul General Fedorov offered deep insights into the historical significance of World War II’s conclusion and the far-reaching changes it triggered in the global power structure. He emphasised the critical role the Soviet Union played in defeating fascism and highlighted how the post-war order shaped modern-day international relations, institutions, and alliances. He underlined the importance of diplomacy, mutual respect, and multilateralism in preserving global peace and security in today’s multipolar world.

The session was followed by a vibrant Q&A, during which audience members engaged the Consul General on issues ranging from Russia’s current foreign policy to regional peace efforts in South Asia.

KCFR remains committed to hosting influential voices from around the world to promote informed dialogue and constructive engagement on issues of national and international importance.