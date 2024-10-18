KCEU’s Chair Ali Raza Syed condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada

BRUSSELS, OCT 18 /DNA/ – Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned India’s involvement in acts of terrorism and conspiracy for violence within Canada and United States.

In a statement he said, specifically the accusations made by Canada reveal India’s malicious agenda on the international front. This situation proves that India is not only engaging in state terrorism and violent extremism against the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and helpless communities in various parts of India and but is also endangering the sovereignty and security of other countries.

KCEU’s Chair urges the international community to take immediate notice of this issue and to restrain India from the horrible activities that pose a threat to global peace.

He said, we appreciate the Canadian government’s courageous action in globally exposing India’s terrorist acts in its country. This bold step sets an example for other countries to raise their voices against India’s illegal and oppressive actions. India must abandon its policy of terrorism and adhere to international laws and agreements to maintain global peace and security.

Ali Raza Syed also said, India illegally had deployed its military forces in the large parts of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947 and since then, it has been involved in serious crimes against humanity in the illegally occupied territory. Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris based in other parts of the world observe the day of 27th October as black day and hold protest every year. Like the previous years, Kashmir Council Europe will observe a protest demonstration in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels on October 27, 2024.

He said, India must be held accountable for its ongoing atrocities against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it should be forced to respect their freedom and right to self-determination. By promoting extremism and using state power to suppress the people of Jammu and Kashmir and minorities in different parts of India, the Indian government is destabilizing the whole region. Now, this extremism and terrorism have spread beyond its borders.

Kashmir Council Europe’s Chair calls on the international community, especially the United Nations and human rights organizations, to intervene in this situation. He specially asked that iImmediate steps should be taken to stop India’s oppression and to protect the Kashmiri people.

We also urge the international community to exert pressure on India to seek a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue and to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination, Ali Raza Syed concludes.