KC-EU to hold a protest in Brussels on black day of 27 October

BRUSSELS, OCT 13 /DNA/ – A protest demonstration would be arranged in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels, the capital of Belgium on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The protest will be organized by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) to mark the day of Indian Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (27th Oct).

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and based in other parts of the world observe Black Day on 27th October every year to protest the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

In a statement issued in Brussels, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Mr Ali Raza Syed said, we demand New Delhi to end occupation of Kashmir, free people of Kashmir and give them right of self-determination.

A large number of Kashmiris and their supporters are expected to attend the demonstration to be held in Brussels on October 27. Ali Raza Syed said, the October 27 of 1947 is the darkest day in history of Jammu and Kashmir when India in total violation of all international norms and human values illegally landed its military forces in the state against the will of the people.

He further said, by staging this protest, we want to send a message to the Indian government that Kashmiris never accept India’s illegal occupation of their territories. The Kashmiri people want to decide their future in a free environment. It is sad to say that India claims to be the largest democracy in the world but it suppresses the rights of Kashmiris and kills innocent people in the occupied valley. Our brothers and sisters in Occupied Kashmir have been victims of Indian persecution for the past seven and half decades. On a daily basis, Indian authorities smash the Kashmiris by use of force and creating fear among the people.

About recent occupied Kashmir’s assembly elections, he said, elections under Indian constitution in the illegally occupied Kashmir is not substitute to right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

He also urged the international community to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir, so that they could independently participate in a plebiscite for deciding their political fate in accordance with the United Nation resolutions.