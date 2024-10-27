BRUSSELS, OCT 27 /DNA/ – KC-EU holds protest in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels against occupation of Kashmir A protest demonstration was arranged in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) today, the day of Indian Occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and based in other parts of the world observe Black Day on 27th October every year to mark protest against the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

A number of the Kashmiris based in Europe including Belgium and their sympathisers and representatives of the various non-governmental organizations participated in the demonstration. They were holding placards and banners having slogans against the Indian occupation of Kashmir and in favour of freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

On occasion of the protest in Brussels, Chairman Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Ali Raza Syed made it clear that we demand New Delhi to free people of Kashmir by ending the occupation of Kashmir and give them right of self-determination.

Ali Raza Syed said, 27th October 1947 was the darkest day in history of Jammu and Kashmir when India in total violation of all international norms and human values illegally landed its troops in the state of Jammu and Kashmir against the will of the Kashmiri people.

Chairman KC-EU further said, by staging this protest, we intend to send a message to the Indian government that Kashmiris do not accept India’s illegal occupation. The Kashmiri people wish to decide their future in a free environment. It is sad to say that India claims to be the largest democracy in the world, but it suppresses the rights of Kashmiris and kills the innocent people in the occupied valley. People in the Occupied Kashmir are victims of Indian persecution for above seven and half decades. On a daily basis, Indian authorities are attempting to crush the Kashmiris. Indian police and security forces commit violence and create fear among the people of Kashmir.

He said, the international community should understand that peace in Kashmir is connected to the whole region. If Kashmir is witness of peace, the whole region would be witness of peace and prosperity.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed asserted that Kashmiri nation is not ready to compromise on their right to self-determination.

He also urged the world’s major powers to help the people of Jammu and Kashmir, struggling for their right to self-determination. A peaceful resolution of issue of Kashmir, which is long lasting desire of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, should be achieved.

Other speakers of the protest also condemned the Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir and demanded the freedom of the Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.