KBM Care provides financial assistance for marriage of orphan girls

DNA

BAHAWALPUR: KBM Care Foundation is continuing its humanitarian efforts to support orphan girls by providing financial assistance for their marriages, helping deserving families fulfil this important responsibility with dignity and respect.

Mufti Habib ur Rehman, KBM Coordinator for Bahawalpur District, said that the Foundation has been supporting orphan girls through its marriage assistance initiatives as part of its humanitarian activities across Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). The initiative is currently being carried out in Bahawalpur, where financial assistance is being extended to deserving families.

The programme aims to ease the financial burden on families and guardians of orphan girls and help them arrange marriage ceremonies with dignity. Through this initiative, KBM Care Foundation seeks to bring hope, happiness and a sense of security to vulnerable families.

The Foundation believes that supporting orphan girls at this important stage of their lives is a meaningful humanitarian responsibility and a contribution towards building a compassionate and inclusive society.

KBM Care Foundation remains committed to continuing its welfare initiatives and extending support to deserving individuals and families in need.