Kazakhstan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, FEB 3: Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit as his plane landed at Nur Khan Airbase on Tuesday.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar received the visiting dignitary upon his arrival.

A twenty-one-gun salute was presented to President Tokayev, while children dressed in traditional attire presented a bouquet of flowers to him.

The Kazakhstan president is accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising senior cabinet ministers and other high-ranking officials.

During his first state visit to Pakistan, President Tokayev will meet his Pakistani counterpart, as well as hold talks with PM Shehbaz, and address the Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum.

Both sides will also sign a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation agreements between the two countries in diverse sectors.

“The visit will provide the two sides an important and timely opportunity to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, discuss new avenues for broadening cooperation, particularly in trade, logistics, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and explore collaboration at regional and international forums,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said a day ago.

“The forthcoming visit reflects the strengthening bonds between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, their mutual commitment to transforming historic and cultural affinities into robust cooperation, and their common desire for peace and progress in the region,” it added.

In September, during a visit to Pakistan by then-Kazakh deputy premier Murat Nurtleu, the two countries signed an Action Plan of Cooperation to strengthen bilateral ties.