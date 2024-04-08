Kazakhstan, Pakistan forge railway cooperation to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, APR 8: /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with the Secretary of Railways of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Ali Shah.

During the negotiations, the Pakistani side outlined the ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors for rehabilitation and expansion of the country’s railway networks.

In this regard, Syed Ali Shah expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, emphasizing the potential to elevate bilateral and regional trade relations to a new height.

Ambassador Kistafin welcomed the designated approaches, emphasizing the need to strengthen the dialogue, both within the framework of the Joint Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity, and directly between the railway bodies of the two countries.

In general, the parties acknowledged significant potential for collaboration in the transport and logistics sector, particularly with regard to access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will serve as a gateway to the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize negotiations involving relevant government bodies and interested stakeholders from Kazakhstan and Pakistan.