Kazakhstan keen to explore investment prospects in Pakistan: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (DNA): A business delegation of Kazakhstan led by

Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan visited Islamabad Chamber of

Commerce and Industry on Friday.



During the visit, the Kazakhstan delegation showed interest to explore

business and investment opportunities in Pakistan, a press statement

said here today.



The delegation was representing food & beverages, oil & gas, minerals,

precious stones, fertilizers, chemicals, textiles, autoparts, wholesale

and retail sectors.



Speaking on the occasion, Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan

said that his country wants to further strengthen trade relations with

Pakistan as both countries have good potential to do trade in many

items.



He said that last year, a trade delegation of Kazakhstan was organized

to Pakistan and hoped that the visit of another Kazakh delegation would

contribute to promote business relations between the two countries. He

said that the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to visit Pakistan in

the near future that would further strengthen trade and economic

relations between the two countries.



Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce &

Industry said that both countries should set at least US$ 1 billion

bilateral trade target as the current level of trade is not matching

with their actual potential.



He said that Kazakhstan is a big landlocked country and Pakistani ports

provide it the shortest route through Arabian Sea to access other

markets. Pakistan and Kazakhstan can cooperate in many fields including

construction, agriculture, energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food

items, engineering equipment, machinery, banking & finance.



He said both countries should explore road and railway links that would

boost trade and economic relations between them. He said that ICCI is

planning a delegation to Kazakhstan to explore new avenues of business

partnerships increasing bilateral trade ties between the two countries.



Yessentayev Arman, Head of Kazakh delegation said that Pakistan is a

huge market for business and investment and they have come to explore

business opportunities in many sectors in Pakistan including oil & gas,

surgical instruments, juices, textiles, rice, sugar, fertilizers and

others.



He said that both countries should open bank branches in each other’s

market that would facilitate bilateral trade promotion. He said that

there is a lack of information in private sectors of both countries

about potential areas of business cooperation and hoped that their visit

to Pakistan would bridge this gap.



Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that both countries

should sign a transit trade agreement to provide a legal framework to

the private sectors for trade promotion. He said that Pakistan can also

get easy access to Central Asian markets by developing close cooperation

with Kazakhstan. DNA



