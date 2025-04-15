Kazakh Envoy, Heritage Ministers discuss boosting cultural ties

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Minister of State/ Special Assistant to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman here at National Heritage and Culture Division.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture Asad Ur Rehman Gilani was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the discussion was held on several areas of cooperation, with a particular emphasis on enhancing cultural exchange and people-to-people contact between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, especially in the fields of art, culture, heritage, film, cinema to cultivate deeper and better understanding between the people of both countries. The Federal Minister said that Pakistan attaches great significance to its relations with Kazakhstan which share mutual vision of regional cooperation. He said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan were enjoying friendly and brotherly relationship and a lot of potential existed to further enhance it between the two countries.

Minister of State/SPM Huzaifa Rehman said that this region is very rich in cultural heritage and beautiful terrains, adding that there was tremendous scope for the uplifting cultural cooperation between both countries.

While appreciating the Federal Minister and SPM for warm reception, the Ambassador lauded friendly ties between the two brotherly countries and assured of future collaboration in diverse sectors including cultural exchanges, art, cultural heritage, museum and film.

He emphasized the importance of relations in the field of art, culture and possible collaboration between the two countries.