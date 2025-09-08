Kazakh DPM Nurtleu arrives in Pakistan to ‘cement bilateral ties’

ISLAMABAD: Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu on Monday arrived in Islamabad for a two-day official visit.

The Kazakh DPM was received at the airport by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Ali Asad Gillani and other senior government officials, said the Foreign Office spokesperson.

The DPM was accompanied by a high-level 13-member delegation, including the minister of transport, FO spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in an earlier press statement.

The Joint Working Groups meetings on Agriculture and IT will also be held on the sidelines of the visit.

During his stay, DPM Nurtleu will hold a tate-a-tete with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, followed by delegation-level talks.

Nurtleu is also expected to call on President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The discussions will provide an opportunity to review preparations for the upcoming Presidential visit and to deliberate comprehensively on the entire spectrum of Pak-Kazakh bilateral cooperation, with particular focus on trade and investment, agriculture, education, cultural and tourism exchanges, regional connectivity and logistics, and collaboration at multilateral fora.

“The visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan will further cement the longstanding Pakistan-Kazakhstan ties and contribute to deepening bilateral engagements in diverse fields, for the benefit of the people of the two countries,” the FO spokesperson added.