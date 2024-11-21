Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets Rana Tanveer Hussain
ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP/DNA):Kazakhstan Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bek Bakayev on Thursday met with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain.
During the meeting, they discussed potential cooperation in industrial and agricultural sectors, said a news release.
Rana Tanveer reaffirmed the friendly ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in these sectors.
Additionally, Kazakhstan Minister expressed Kazakhstan’s keen interest in learning from Pakistan’s agricultural expertise.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the momentum in bilateral cooperation, and to collaborate closely in agriculture and industrial sector.
