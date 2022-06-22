Kazakh ambassador visits Quetta, meets Acting Governor of Balochistan

Quetta, JUN 2 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Y.Kistafin made his first trip to Balochistan, visiting the provincial capital of Quetta. On the first day of the visit, the Ambassador was received by Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, the Acting Governor of the province – the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, and Mr. Adul Azizom Uqaili, the Chief Secretary of Balochistan.

During the meetings, issues of establishing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Balochistan in the field of trade, agriculture, extractive industries, education, at the level of local representative and executive authorities were discussed. To this end, the need for the development of transport infrastructure for the exchange of delegations and the delivery of goods between our countries was noted.

Mr. Mir Jan Muhammad Zhamali expressed his intention to send a delegation of the region from among local parliamentarians and businessmen to Kazakhstan to establish direct contacts and develop cooperation.Y.Kistafin, for his part, informed the interlocutors about the current bilateral agenda, the events held in 2021-2022, plans for the coming future, supporting the proposals voiced by the leadership of Balochistan and inviting the political circles and business elite of the province to take an active part in building up the bilateral Kazakh-Pakistani partnership.