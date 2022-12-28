Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Kazakh ambassador visits Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad

| December 28, 2022
ISLAMABAD, DEC 28 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin visited the country’s leading university – Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, where he delivered a lecture to students and faculty on Kazakhstan and bilateral relations between the two countries. During the lecture, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan spoke about the international initiatives and achievements of Kazakhstan over the period of independence, dwelled separately on aspects of the development of Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation.
In addition, Kistafin answered questions related to the history and current situation in the development of cooperation between the two states both in bilateral and multilateral formats in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and educational fields. The Ambassador expresses gratitude for the invitation and organization of the event to Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana of History Department of the Quaid-i-Azam University.=DNA
